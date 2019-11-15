Lady Raiders win season opener against Sam Houston State, 99-57

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders opened up their second season under head coach Marlene Stollings with a 99-57 win over Sam Houston State at the United Supermarkets Arena Thursday night.
Tech led 42-40 at the half and outscored Sam Houston State 57-17 in the second half to pull away for the victory.
Alexis Tucker and jo-Nah Johnson each scored 23 to lead the Lady Raiders. Brittany Brewer added 17 and Sydney Goodson and Maka Johnson each scored 12.
Texas Tech forced 21 turnovers.
The Lady Raiders are next in action Monday night hosting Florida A&M at 6 p.m. at the USA.
