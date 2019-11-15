Lubbock to honor memory of Congressman Mickey Leland, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Students from Lubbock Independent School District and Texas Tech University plan to make presentations. Additionally, a special recognition issued by the City of Lubbock will be read by Mayor Dan Pope and presented to Mrs. Leland. Co-chairs of this event, Former Councilman T.J. Patterson and Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris, will also attend. Reverend David Haynes will moderate. Upon the conclusion of the activities at the park, two portraits of Congressman Leland will be unveiled at the Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council. The portraits were painted by Texas Tech University students.