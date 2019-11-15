Mother mourns loss of 5-month-old infant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A devastated mother is speaking out about the death of her infant child.
Dakota Vega’s 5-month-old, Jaziah Juarez, child was airlifted to Lubbock Monday for his injuries and died in the hospital.
Vega says her life will never be the same, but her love for her child will never fade away.
“He's a big baby. my big baby,” she said.
Vega, a mother of two, says she was over the moon when she gave birth to her son.
“When I held him, I was in heaven. I was happy. I was the proudest mom. I was happy,” she said.
Vega says her baby boy was full of joy and had some serious game.
“He was straight up ladies’ man. He didn’t care how old you were, he was going to flirt,” Vega said.
On a serious note, Vega says she wanted to give her kids the world so she moved to Brownfield and began working around the clock.
“I had a bad childhood so I wanted something better for my kids. I wanted them to have whatever they wanted,” Vega said.
But one day while she was working, Vega says she got the worst news of her life. Vega was told her baby boy Jaziah was unresponsive.
“I dropped everything. Everything I had in my hands, I dropped,” she said.
She says she dropped it all and ran to the hospital where things did not look good.
“I had maybe about 10 minutes of alone time with him before everybody got there, and I broke down. I asked myself why? Why me? Why now?” Vega said.
Baby Jaziah passed away at the hospital.
“Losing something that meant so much to me is hard. Looking at pictures, watching videos, it tears me. There’s so much, if I could take its place I would,” Vega said.
Now she says she will hold on to the memories.
“Everything, his laugh, his smile, him grabbing and kissing and just everything,” she said.
Memories she will never let go of and will hold on to for the rest of her life.
“Closing my eyes, that’s all I see. His big ol’ hazel eyes, oh, that boy was something else,” Vega said.
The baby’s step-father, 20-year-old Zachary Maldonado, has been charged with the child’s murder and is currently held in the Terry County Jail.
