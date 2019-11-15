Nickelodeon’s Jojo Siwa schedules Lubbock concert date

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019’s hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa is adding 50 new dates across North America to her wildly popular concert: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, bringing the total number of shows to 148. Siwa kicks off her new 2020 dates on March 11 in Colorado Springs and will return to many cities including New York, where she will headline the legendary venue Madison Square Garden. JoJo will continue to new venues including: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, concluding in North Little Rock on June 6.