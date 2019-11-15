One person injured in East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say one person has moderate injuries after a shooting in east Lubbock this afternoon.
The shooting happened near Parkway Dr. and MLK Blvd., but there is also a scene at East 1st Place and Zenith.
Calls to police about shots being fired came in at 1 p.m.
Emergency officials are still on the scene and one person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The person taken to the hospital was in the parking lot of MLK Bingo at the corner of MLK Blvd. and Parkway Dr.
