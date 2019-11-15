Search committee organized, interim president formally appointed to Health Sciences Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A search committee has been organized to find the next president of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.
That position was left open earlier this month when Dr. Tedd Mitchell announced he would step down to focus solely on his duties as the Texas Tech University System Chancellor.
The committee consists of 14 people and is chaired by Tech Regent Mark Griffin. Included in the committee is Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, and Regents Tim Lancaster, Dusty Womble and John Walker.
During the meeting, Lori Rice-Spearman was also officially appointed as interim president, the position she has been in since Mitchell stepped down on Nov. 1.
“Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is in a prime position to attract a top candidate as our next president,” Christopher M. Huckabee, chairman of the board of regents, said. “This is a great job with a team of outstanding people. Right now is the perfect time for a new leader to come in and expand upon what has been established and continue the positive momentum we have experienced during the past decade. We anticipate having quality applicants from across the country taking interest in this position.”
The search for the next president will be conducted nationally and all candidate recommendations will be forwarded to Mitchell and the board, according to the Tech system. The chancellor will provide a recommendation and the board will make a final decision.
“It’s an honor to serve as the chairman of this committee as we work to find the perfect leader to join the Texas Tech University System as our next president at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center,” Griffin said. “Our committee has exceptional experience and knowledge in higher education and health care. We look forward to the process and are excited to learn more about the candidates interested in pursuing the opportunity to lead TTUHSC.”
The full list of committee members, provided by the Tech system, is as follows:
Mark Griffin (of Lubbock) – Committee Chairman … member of the TTU System Board of Regents; President and CEO of The Griffin Companies and Pro Petroleum Inc.
Kendra Burris (of Lubbock) – Deputy Chancellor, TTU System; Vice President for External Relations, TTUHSC
Michael L. Evans, Ph.D., RN, NEA-BC, FAAN (of Lubbock) – Dean and Grover E. Murray Professor, TTUHSC’s School of Nursing
Penny Harkey (of Lubbock) – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, TTUHSC
Allan Haynes Jr., M.D., FACS (of Lubbock) – Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs and Development and Professor, Department of Urology, TTUHSC’s School of Medicine; Vice President for Medical Staff Affairs and O.R. Medical Director, University Medical Center
Tim Lancaster (of Lubbock) – member of the Board of Directors of the Texas Tech Foundation, Inc.; former chairman and member of the TTU System Board of Regents
Eric J. MacLaughlin, Pharm.D., FASHP, FCCP, BCPS (of Amarillo) – Professor and Chair, Department of Pharmacy Practice, TTUHSC’s School of Pharmacy; Clinical Professor, Departments of Family Medicine and Internal Medicine, TTUHSC’s School of Medicine
Pearl Merritt, Ed.D., M.S., MSN, RN, FANN (of Abilene) – Regional Dean and University Distinguished Faculty, School of Nursing, TTUHSC
Dan Pope (of Lubbock) – Mayor, City of Lubbock; Texas Tech University alumnus
Kevin Pruitt, Ph.D. (of Lubbock) – Associate Professor, Childers-Fralick Chair in Basic Cancer Research and University Distinguished Faculty, Department of Immunology and Molecular Microbiology, TTUHSC’s School of Medicine
Tobi Saliu (of Little Elm, Texas) – President of the TTUHSC Student Government Association; second-year medical student in the TTUHSC School of Medicine
Michael J. San Francisco, Ph.D. (of Lubbock) – Dean, Honors College, Texas Tech University; Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Texas Tech University; Adjunct Professor, Department of Immunology and Molecular Microbiology, TTUHSC
John Walker (of Houston) – member of the TTU System Board of Regents; Chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee and member of the Academic, Clinical & Student Affairs Committee
Dusty Womble (of Lubbock) – member of the TTU System Board of Regents; member of the Finance and Administration Committee and the Audit Committee; Vice Chair of the Carr Foundation Board of Trustees
In addition to the committee, the following TTU System leaders have been asked to serve as ex-officio members (non-voting) of the search committee.
Richard Lange, M.D., MBA (of El Paso) – President, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso
Brian May, Ph.D. (of San Angelo) – President, Angelo State University
Lawrence Schovanec, Ph.D. (of Lubbock) – President, Texas Tech University
Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D. (of Lubbock) – Interim President and Provost, TTUHSC; former Dean, TTUHSC’ School of Health Professions
