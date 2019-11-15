Temperatures dropping to freezing by Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cool and clear Thursday night with calm winds between 0 and 10mph from the south-southwest.
Temperatures start in the upper 20s to low 30s Friday, but will be slightly warmer with afternoon high temperatures under sunny sky in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Game day will start with low temperatures in the mid 30s, mid 50s by kick-off and will increase to the low to mid 60s by the end of game.
A cold front by Sunday morning will drop temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s for that afternoon with a slim chance of drizzle while the front surges south through the region.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.