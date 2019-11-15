Texas court stops Rodney Reed’s execution to further review claims of innocence

Reed had appeals pending at multiple levels, from the trial court to the U.S. Supreme Court. In his appeals, he had repeatedly asked for, and been denied, DNA testing on the belt thought to have been used to strangle Stites. He also argued for a closer look at his case based on forensic evidence that has been reexamined, with the medical examiner now saying Reed’s sperm could have been in Stites’ body from consensual sex, and new witnesses, including a man who claims Fennell confessed to Stites’ murder to him while in prison.