Texas Tech Gameday: What To Know For Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will look to get one step closer to bowl eligibility Saturday when the Red Raiders host TCU in an 11 a.m. kickoff from Jones AT&T Stadium. Coverage of the Battle for the Saddle Trophy game will be provided nationally on ESPN2 and the Texas Tech Sports Network.
Texas Tech Athletics strives to provide fans one of the best gameday experiences in the country and has several new policies in place for this season. Here’s a list of items to know for the Celebrate America Game:
TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE FOR SATURDAY
Tickets for Saturday’s game are still available through the Texas Tech Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets either by visiting the online ticket portal at TexasTech.com or by calling 806-742-TECH. The Tech Ticket Office will open its main location on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Fans can also visit the two other box office locations located near Gate 1 and 3 of the stadium (northwest and southwest corners).
GAMEDAY TIMELINE
Premium areas and the student gate will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, while the remaining gates to Jones AT&T Stadium are slated to open at 9:30 a.m. for ticket holders. Fans are encouraged to find their seats prior to the Goin’ Band from Raiderland’s entrance, which is slated for a 10:45 a.m. start.
STONEY LARUE, GRADY SPENCER HIGHLIGHT PREGAME CONCERTS
Texas Tech will have a pair of great acts prior to entering Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday as Texas country headliner Stoney LaRue will play a one-hour concert at the newly-created student tailgate area located on the green space that used to occupy the Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum. The newly-created green space pregame festivities also include a mechanical bull, climbing wall and bounce house. Food and beverage will be available for purchase, but fans are encouraged to bring their own. Grady Spencer, meanwhile, will take the Raider Alley stage with both shows beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Both Raider Alley Presented by Bud Light Benefiting the Red Raider Club and the student tailgate area will open at 8 a.m. Saturday. The student tailgate area will also feature numerous food trucks and a climbing wall among its several entertainment options. Spencer’s performance at Raider Alley will be followed by a pep rally featuring the Goin’ Band from Raiderland and the Texas Tech spirit squads at 10:15 a.m. prior to their walk to the stadium. Fans can reserve their tailgate space at Raider Alley by visiting this link.
RED RAIDER FANS REMINDED OF BUS ROUTES AND CHANGES TO C-1 LOT
Texas Tech has implemented changes to its gameday bus traffic this season as fans utilizing the parking areas at United Supermarkets Arena, the John Walker Soccer Complex or the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center will be dropped off on the north sidewalk of the stadium between Gates 3 and 4. Fans will be picked up from that same location following the game.
The flow of traffic out of the C-1 lot immediately west of Jones AT&T Stadium has also changed as Drive of Champions will move to one-way heading both east and west toward University Avenue and Flint Avenue. Fans with a C-1 pass can enter via Glenna Goodacre Boulevard or the new entrance on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. Fans are reminded they may exit the C-1 lot and proceed straight to the Marsha Sharp Freeway frontage road via the new entrance created at the northwest corner of the lot.
TEXAS TECH RE-ENTRY POLICY
Re-entry into Jones AT&T Stadium is no longer allowed. Fans must have a new ticket for admission back into the stadium.
TEXAS TECH TO HOST HAPPY HOUR INSIDE THE STADIUM PREGAME
Texas Tech will host a pregame happy hour for fans who enter Jones AT&T Stadium early enough to see the Red Raiders warm up. Happy Hour will begin when gates open and runs until the final 30 minutes prior to kickoff.
All beers, both domestic and premium, will be only $5 during Happy Hour. Prices will move to $8 per beer for domestics after that and $10 for all premium options and wine. Alcohol purchase options include: Budweiser, Bud Light (Regular, Lime & Orange), Michelob Ultra, Modelo, BV Spiked Seltzer, Karbach Crawford Bock, Karbach Armadillo IPA, Karbach Love Street Blonde, Stella, Coors Light and EG Wines (Bubbles, Rose & Red)
TEXAS TECH ADDS 55 POINTS OF SALE FOR CONCESSIONS | CONCESSIONS MAP
Texas Tech fans will get to experience quicker waits and shorter lines at concession stands throughout the concourse this season after the athletics department and its operator, Spectra, added 55 points of sale. Spectra will also have vendors walking the concourse with beer and water available for purchase.
In addition, these new locations will allow fans to purchase their favorite food or drink through the likes of Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Fans can select six items for $3 or less thanks to Texas Tech’s fan-friendly concession prices as hot dogs, nachos and popcorn are set at $2 each, while a 20 ounce bottle of water, all candy and 16 ounce soft drinks are $3 each.
Texas Tech has also introduced two locations of the all-new Flying Tortilla Factory, located in the northeast and northwest concourse of Jones AT&T Stadium. These new areas will include made-fresh varieties of custom red and black tortillas and tortilla chips. The menu includes: The Wreck ‘Em Raider Wrap (Jalapeno Cheddar), Josh Jung Home Run Nachos, MVQD – Most Valuable Quesadilla (stuffed with chicken and macaroni and cheese), Fearless Flautas and Red Raider Sopapillas.
FANS PERMITTED TO BRING ONE UNOPENED 20 OUNCE BOTTLE OF WATER
Fans will once again be allowed to bring an unopened 20 ounce (or less) bottle of water into any outdoor athletics venue on campus this year. Please note that frozen water will not be allowed through the stadium gates. Empty cups, opened bottles and other drinking containers other than 20 ounce (or less) bottles will not be permitted as well.
NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED INSIDE JONES AT&T STADIUM
Jones AT&T Stadium is a smoke-free facility (includes electronic cigarettes and vaping). There are no smoking areas within the stadium. Fans wishing to smoke outside the stadium will need a new ticket for admission.
CLEAR BAG POLICY
Texas Tech’s clear bag policy will remain in effect for all athletic venues during the 2019-20 athletic year. Fans will be able to bring the following style and size bag or package into the venue:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.