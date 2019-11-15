Texas Tech Gameday: What To Know For Saturday

The flow of traffic out of the C-1 lot immediately west of Jones AT&T Stadium has also changed as Drive of Champions will move to one-way heading both east and west toward University Avenue and Flint Avenue. Fans with a C-1 pass can enter via Glenna Goodacre Boulevard or the new entrance on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. Fans are reminded they may exit the C-1 lot and proceed straight to the Marsha Sharp Freeway frontage road via the new entrance created at the northwest corner of the lot.