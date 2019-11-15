Warmer before weekend cold front, and our next rain chance

Another cold early morning, though winds are light, around the South Plains. Early morning temperatures are mostly in the 20s and 30s and wind chills in the 20s. By late morning temperatures will climb into the 50s with winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph - a chilly breeze. This afternoon will be sunny, though high and then cirrus clouds will make an appearance. It also will be breezy and a little warmer, highs generally will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.