Warmer before weekend cold front, and our next rain chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmer weather this afternoon and tomorrow, followed by the next cold front. This weekend cold front is relatively weak. Though it may bring sprinkles, I don't expect measurable precipitation. Our next chance for measurable precipitation makes an appearance in my forecast for next week.
Another cold early morning, though winds are light, around the South Plains. Early morning temperatures are mostly in the 20s and 30s and wind chills in the 20s. By late morning temperatures will climb into the 50s with winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph - a chilly breeze. This afternoon will be sunny, though high and then cirrus clouds will make an appearance. It also will be breezy and a little warmer, highs generally will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.
Game Day, tomorrow, clouds will increase through the day, likely becoming mostly cloudy during the game. It will be dry with a breezy and cool afternoon. You may find it chilly in the breeze. Morning temperatures will mostly be in the 30s. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Spots in the southern viewing area may top out near or a bit above 70 degrees.
A cold front will arrive Saturday night. It's relatively weak, and the air behind it won’t be very cold. There may be a few sprinkles late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s and afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid-50s (northwest) to the low 60s (southeast). It will be mostly cloudy and a bit windy behind the front Sunday morning, but clouds and winds will decrease through the day.
Our next opportunity for measurable precipitation may begin Wednesday. Based on data available now, the precipitation chance may continue through early Saturday. Also based on this morning's information, the potential for wintry precipitation will be low. However, watch for updates.
Friday night football will be played in dry but chilly conditions. Tomorrow’s Tech game will be dry, but the day begins on a cold note. For a football forecast, set your location either on the Weather Page here or in our Weather App to the game location. That centers the radar and the forecast point to that location.
Thanksgiving is thirteen days away.
