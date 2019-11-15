Weekend roller-coaster temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Warmer temps will continue on Saturday, however, Sunday brings more wind and colder air back to the region. Fortunately, the next front is not arctic and will only drop the afternoon temperatures by about ten degrees for the area.
Saturday will begin with chilly temps for early tailgaters, followed by south winds of 10-20 mph and mostly sunny skies until late in the day. The afternoon temps should make it to the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will increase late in the day and continue through early Sunday but rain chances will be very low.
As the next cold front moves in it will bring more strong northerly winds at 20-30 mph with some gusts. The winds will decrease late in the afternoon and the afternoon highs will stay in the mid 50s.
Early next week it will be sunny and warm with highs around 70 degrees. By late in the week some winter temps and possible precipitation will return to the region.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.