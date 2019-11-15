Woman arrested in connection to game room robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police arrested one person they believe may be connected to the robbery at the Bada Bing Game Room on November 6.
Patricia Ann Zavala, 43, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on November 14, just after 6 p.m. on a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.
Zavala was identified in security camera footage alongside 20-year-old Ricardo Real, Jr., during an aggravated robbery/aggravated kidnapping that occurred at the Bada Bing Game Room, located at 5001 Avenue Q. .
Real is still wanted by Lubbock Police. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. Real has a warrant for his arrest, and police are looking for any information on his location.
Anyone who sees the suspect or has information on his whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call Det. Joshua Ortiz at 806-775-2758. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.
