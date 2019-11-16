END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 15

END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 15
November 15, 2019 at 10:57 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 10:57 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

End ZOne highlights 11/15/2019 part 2

Whitharral 49 Southland 0

Lubbock-Cooper 66 FW Wyatt 0

Ropes 58 O'Donnell 8

Lubbock Christian 52 Grace Prep 12

Sundown 60 Panhandle 56

White Deer 68 Petersburg 16

Motley County 62 Lefors 6

McCamey 30 Farwell 15

Pecos 45 Levelland 0

EP Americas 36 Frenship 35

Anton 52 Loop 33

Dalhart 35 Snyder 10

Sudan 59 Iraan 20

Alpine 33 Roosevelt 21

Friona 37 Anson 22

Colleyville Covenant 52 Trinity Christian 42

West Texas 79 Olton 26

Ralls 32 Clarendon 19

Groom 80 Kress 0

Van Horn 8 Seagraves 6

Spur 88 Knox City 43

Slaton 41 Brownfield 12

Estacado 53 Sweetwater 20

Gruver 44 Tahoka 33 4th Quarter

Coronado 54 EP Eastwood 41

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.