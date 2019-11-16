LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Great game day weather today in Lubbock as southerly wind speeds become sustained between 10-15mph and temperatures at kick-off time in the mid 50's will increase this afternoon into the mid to upper 60's.
A cold front will arrive in the northern South Plains by midnight bringing some gusty wind sustained between 20-25mph during the early morning hours and remaining somewhat breezy through the early afternoon on Sunday.
Temperatures by sunrise tomorrow will drop into the upper 30′s to low 40′s and even with the cold front tomorrow afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 50′s to low 60′s across the region.
Wind direction by Monday morning will shift to become southerly again ushering in warmer air which will assist afternoon temperatures to return to the upper 60′s to low 70′s by mid-week.
Another cold front will arrive by Thursday and as of this morning data suggests a slight chance for some showers to develop by Wednesday afternoon along with much cooler air which will keep temperatures on Thursday afternoon in the 50′s and even cooler for Friday.
