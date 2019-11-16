18 kids find forever homes in Lubbock on National Adoption Day; one family adopts six kids

“I’m also a very big proponent of foster to foster or foster to adopt because those are desperately needed as well. We believe that children want to be with their biological families and that’s not always the case,” said Morris, who has adopted herself. “If people are not able to adopt for whatever reason, there are so many ways to support families who are adopting. There’s respite care. There is just simply providing things. When we were going through the adoption process, I would have people bring laundry baskets full of toilet paper, lotion, toothbrush, and toothpaste. It’s just little ways to support and show that they’re in it with you."