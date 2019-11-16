18 kids find forever homes in Lubbock on National Adoption Day; one family adopts six kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is National Adoption Day and Lubbock took part in the celebration, with 18 kids officially becoming part of nine different families at the Lubbock County Courthouse.
One family, The Foster family, are no longer foster parents, adopting all six kids they were taking care of.
Now, they have a total of ten kids and they wouldn’t have it any other way.
‘They were all excited and couldn’t wait and become one big, happy, and crazy family,” said mom of the clan, Kerri Foster.
All six kids are now siblings by name, but were siblings by blood before they were adopted. They first stayed with Jeff and Kerri Foster, a couple of years ago. The kids then returned with their biological parents, but were reunited with the Foster family shortly afterwards. After this second reunion, Jeff and Kerri knew they wanted to make it official.
“We started bonding with them and getting a relationship together, it definitely was a choice then,” said Jeff.
“With him being in law enforcement and I’m education, we saw a need and there are so many kids out there that need loving homes,” said Kerri.
Three-year-old Kyah got a new mom today in the eyes of the law today too.
Danielle Askins, Kyah’s mom, says as far as she’s concerned she’s always been Kyah’s mom.
“I’m her mom. She’s been with me for every holiday, every birthday, so yeah I’m her mom,” said Danielle. “When she came to us, it was the middle of the night and we instantly fell in love. She’s always been our daughter, but her case has been so long so it felt like we would never get here.”
Danielle says adoption wasn’t always on her mind her whole life, but then she started adopting and now Kyah’s is the fifth child she’s adopted.
“We really never thought we would adopt or adopt a little. We just said we were going to foster teenagers and then God had a completely different story for us,” said Danielle. “If you’re talking about it, chances are you’ll be great at it and so it never hurts to start the process and walk through it one step at a time, and if it’s for you, you’ll know.”
Jaclyn Morris, the Executive Director of CASA in the South Plains, highlighted why adoption is always something that’s needed. Right now, she says, 240 kids are approved for adoption in the region.
“I’m also a very big proponent of foster to foster or foster to adopt because those are desperately needed as well. We believe that children want to be with their biological families and that’s not always the case,” said Morris, who has adopted herself. “If people are not able to adopt for whatever reason, there are so many ways to support families who are adopting. There’s respite care. There is just simply providing things. When we were going through the adoption process, I would have people bring laundry baskets full of toilet paper, lotion, toothbrush, and toothpaste. It’s just little ways to support and show that they’re in it with you."
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.