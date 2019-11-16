TCU tops Red Raiders 33-31

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Falling behind by 21, the Red Raiders rallied to take the lead, but TCU kicked a fourth-quarter field goal to win it 33-31 Saturday afternoon at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The Red Raiders fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter and 24-3 in the second.
That’s when Texas Tech’s offense started clicking. Jett Duffey threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Rigdon and a 70-yard touchdown to RJ Turner to trail 27-16 at the half.
The Red Raiders took the lead in the third quarter as Duffey threw touchdown passes to Turner and Erik Ezukanma. It was 28-27 Texas Tech.
In the fourth quarter, the lead changed back and forth with field goals. TCU took a 33-31 lead with 5:38 left in the game.
Texas Tech’s McLane Mannix fumbled the ball after making a catch with 2:15 left and TCU ran out the clock for the victory.
Jett Duffey was 19-33 for 333 yards and four touchdowns.
RJ Turner had three catches for 116 yards.
The Red Raiders are back home next Saturday for Senior Day as they host Kansas State. Kickoff time will be set later tonight.
At 4-6, the Red Raiders need to beat Kansas State and then beat Texas the day after Thanksgiving at 11 a.m. to become bowl eligible.
