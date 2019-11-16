Texas Court of Criminal Appeals blocks execution of Rodney Reed, local litigators explain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has stopped the execution of Rodney Reed, the man convicted in 1996 of the rape and murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop, Texas.
Reed was scheduled to die by lethal injection on Wednesday.
The decision from that court comes just hours after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles unanimously recommended a 120-day reprieve for Reed.
In recent weeks; many, including legislators and celebrities, have called on governor Greg Abbott to grant clemency for Reed. They claim mountains of evidence exonerates him, evidence that was kept from the jury that convicted reed and instead implicates the victim’s fiancé.
Allison Clayton at the Texas Tech School of Law calls it a really promising development in the case. Before the decision came down, she said it could have gone a number of ways. Whether it was through clemency or a court appeal, Clayton said what Reed is asking for is time, and that is just what he got.
This afternoon, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals motioned to stay the execution of Rodney Reed and then returned the case to the trial court in Bastrop County to examine his claim of innocence.
Philip Wischkaemper, a Lubbock private defender, said it is rare for a stay to be granted. “In post-conviction capital litigation, you generally just get one shot at a writ,” Wischkaemper said. “Everything that you want to bring up has to be brought up the first time.”
Reed is being represented by the Innocence Project in New York. Their sister organization, the Innocence Project of Texas, has a clinic at the Texas Tech School of Law.
Allison Clayton is the deputy director of the Innocence Project of Texas. She said it is important for people to know what this ruling means.
“The thing most people hear whenever they think clemency or a stay of execution, I think a lot of people are under the impression that it means that the guy’s just going to walk out of prison or the case just goes away,” Clayton said. “That’s not at all what happens.”
Instead, Wischkaemper said the court could order more testing of forensic evidence.
“They claim they have a belt that was a murder weapon that was not tested,” Wischkaemper said. “That’s fairly unusual in this day and age to find something so closely related to the offense that’s not been tested yet.”
“There are things that we can do, actions that we can take, that would be really indicative,” Clayton said. “One way or the other it would proof what really happened in the case.”
Clayton said what is most compelling about Reed’s case is twofold. What we know now, and what we still do not know.
“Most of the evidence that was used against Rodney at the time of his trial, those are not correct,” Clayton said. “This happened over 20 years ago and our understandings of science change, people’s opinions change, even expert opinions change.”
It is these claimed discrepancies that have gained national attention. Clayton and Wischkaemper agree it is rare to see this amount of exposure among big-name celebrities.
“It’s not often that an inmate gets the kind of support from legislators and celebrities,” Wischkaemper said.
Clayton said it is refreshing to see people speak up for somebody they do not know.
“It gives me a lot of hope in the citizens of our state and the citizens of our nation,” Clayton said.
