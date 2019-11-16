Texas Tech faces TCU, 11 a.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium

Win the turnover battle: Obviously, this could be a key every week. But, heading into this game - the Red Raider offense will play one of their toughest opponents yet... Over the years under Gary Patterson's leadership, the Horned Frogs have been known for their defense, and the numbers don't lie. Right now, TCU ranks No. 1 in the Big 12 in total defense and many other stats. But, there is one stat that can change the outcome of any game - turnover margin. As of games played through Nov 09, 2019 - the Red Raiders are No. 1 in the Big 12 in turnover margin with a plus-nine stat, while TCU comes in at No. 8 with a negative-five... Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan has been a turnover machine as of late, tossing six picks in the past two games. So, if Duffey continues to protect the ball and if the Red Raider defense continues to force turnovers - Tech could be in for a big win at home.