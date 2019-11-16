Texas Tech faces TCU, 11 a.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium

Follow Pete Christy and Devin Ward on Twitter for live updates during the game.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are set to host Texas Christian in a key Big 12 game on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Texas Tech is 4-3 against TCU since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 back in 2012, but the Horned Frogs have won the last two games in the Hub-City.
So, here are my three keys to victory for the Red Raiders to defeat Texas Christian and to get back to .500 on the season.
Win the turnover battle: Obviously, this could be a key every week. But, heading into this game - the Red Raider offense will play one of their toughest opponents yet... Over the years under Gary Patterson's leadership, the Horned Frogs have been known for their defense, and the numbers don't lie. Right now, TCU ranks No. 1 in the Big 12 in total defense and many other stats. But, there is one stat that can change the outcome of any game - turnover margin. As of games played through Nov 09, 2019 - the Red Raiders are No. 1 in the Big 12 in turnover margin with a plus-nine stat, while TCU comes in at No. 8 with a negative-five... Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan has been a turnover machine as of late, tossing six picks in the past two games. So, if Duffey continues to protect the ball and if the Red Raider defense continues to force turnovers - Tech could be in for a big win at home.
Stretch the field: I know, I just said that Duffey has to protect the football. But this week against TCU, the Red Raider offense has to throw more than the short to mid-range passes. Why do you ask? Well, Texas Tech has some depth issues at the running back position. With SaRodorick Thompson coming in as questionable, and Armand Shyne out for the season - that leaves Ta'Zhawn Henry and Jax Welch as the running backs. Plus, the Horned Frogs secondary has limited everyone but Texas to under 300-yards of offense through the air. But, in their losses to Iowa State and Oklahoma State, the TCU secondary gave up some big plays leading to points on the scoreboard. So, if the Red Raiders can hit some home runs, (like they did with Rigdon against WVU) they could exceed the 300-yard mark that most teams haven't been able to reach against TCU.
Keep the Back's Against the Wall Mentality: Simply stated, the Red Raiders aren't giving up... This team showed us last week - that they are going to stand up and fight. Coming into last week's game against West Virginia, the Red Raiders had dropped five out of their previous six games. But, coach Wells and the team - embraced the "Backs against the Wall" mentality and took it to West Virginia, 38-17. If the Red Raiders want to continue to improve and get another win - they must embrace that mentality again. Especially if they want to send the seniors to a bowl game, this year.
''Backs against the wall, we know what we're going for,'' Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said. ''We're going for the same thing TCU is going for - to be bowl eligible. It'll be a tough, hard-fought game.''
Final Thoughts: Even though this game isn't specifically a must-win for either team, the loser will have the tough task of trying to secure a bowl game. Both teams currently sit at (4-5) on the season... So, it is imperative for both Texas Tech and the Horned Frogs to secure a victory on Saturday.
Predictions:
Pete: 31-27 Texas Tech
Devin: 33-23 Texas Tech
Nose Knows from Talkin’ Tech: Will the Red Raiders beat TCU? “By all means.”
