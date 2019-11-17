Cold front expected by daybreak Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fair skies are expected across the area tonight.
Low temperatures end up in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.
A cold front moves in overnight through daybreak Sunday and this will bring cooler daytime highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s Sunday afternoon.
Winds become gusty out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible Sunday morning.
Models show winds diminishing Sunday afternoon with just a few high clouds possible.
Sunday night remains clear and cool with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.
Monday should be very nice with highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.
Our next weather change occurs Wednesday and Thursday with our next cold front which could also bring precipitation chances across the region.
