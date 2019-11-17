Cooler Today With Warming Trend Through Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Cold front is marching through the area with northerly wind speeds between 15-20mph decreasing as the day progresses. Afternoon temperatures today will be a bit cooler in the upper 50's to low 60's.
Monday morning will start cold with temperatures in the mid 30′s, but southerly wind will help to usher in warmer air, bringing afternoon temperatures back into the upper 60′s to low 70′s.
Tuesday looks to be the warmest day in our seven day outlook with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 70′s.
A cold front will be making it’s way into the area by Thursday and ahead of the front rain chances increase Wednesday with light rain showers expected through the day and an isolated thunderstorm embedded in that activity.
Thursday will be much cooler as the wind direction shifts to become northerly again with wind speeds sustained between 15-20mph.
Following the front additional rain chances remain in the forecast through Friday while temperatures struggle to return to the 50′s for Friday afternoon.
Follow the forecast with the free KCBD weather app: http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.