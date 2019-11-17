Lubbock dancers from The Dance Gallery heading to perform at Disneyland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dancers with The Dance Gallery studio in Lubbock are packing their bags and heading to Disneyland.
They’re on their way to Anaheim, California in just a couple days to perform in the “Dance the Magic Elite Holiday Spectacular."
Just in time for the premiere of Disney’s “Frozen 2”, dancers will dance in the parade to one of “Frozen’s” most popular songs, “Let It Go”.
“We’re going to join with other dancers from around the world. Around 600 dancers will be in the parade. This parade will wind around the park and these dancers will dance 35 minutes continuously around the park,” said Karla McNeill, the studio owner.
The dancers, who range from fourth to 11th grade, will also be featured in the “Greatest Time of Year” showcase on the Fantasyland Theater Stage, which will be choreographed by Linda Love from the Disney entertainment team.
Additionally, the Lubbock dancers will perform jazz and tap pieces.
Fourth grader Tatum Maines cannot contain her excitement.
“Well I’ve never been in a parade before. I’m really excited to go and dance there and be in the show case,” said Maines. “I love it because it makes me happy and it’s something that I can do besides just sit around all day.”
Although this isn’t the first time the dance studio is heading off to the most magical place on earth, McNeill says they had to send multiple audition tapes in.
“Their work ethic has been superior as Disney has made us audition numerous times during this process. Just because want to go, does not mean we get to perform. The Disney corporation has asked for numerous videos from Lubbock to make sure we’re up to speed. And you know what? We are. Everyone is going to have a great time.”
The Dance Gallery dancers, who have been practicing since August, will be heading out this week with 400 of their family members.
“I really hope the people at Disney enjoy us performing because we’ve worked really hard for it,” said Maines.
