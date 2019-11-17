Pedestrian struck by vehicle west of Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in what DPS troopers are calling a "low-speed impact" Saturday night.
They say it happened on the access road in the 9700 block of Highway 62 west of Wolfforth.
The pedestrian was stuck by a pickup and taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known as of 8 p.m. The driver of the pickup was not injured.
The access road is shut down until the investigation is complete.
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are confirmed.
