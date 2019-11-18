Alexis Tucker named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday afternoon, Lady Raider freshman Alexis Tucker was tabbed as the Big 12 Freshman of the Week after her solid debut last week.
Against Sam Houston State, Alexis Tucker had 23 points and 13 rebounds in her first-ever collegiate game.
Along with the Big 12 award, Tucker was also named Big 12 Player of the Week by College Sports Madness.
Up next, Tucker and the Lady Raiders host Florida A&M at 6 p.m. Monday night.
Tune into KCBD NewsChannel 11 at 10 p.m. for the highlights of the game.
