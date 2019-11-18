Community donations aid Tech Therapeutic Riding Center to overcome herd retirement

“We’ve always known we are very blessed out here and we have an incredible support system,” Heinrich said. “But, this fundraiser proved that even more for us. We could not provide this therapy without the horses and the community. The community not only supports us monetarily with the gifts they continually give us to help keep this program going, but they also support us by coming out to volunteer. We are always in need of volunteers in this program and they come out in a big way to help with that too.”