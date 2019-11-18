Community donations aid Tech Therapeutic Riding Center to overcome herd retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center is ending a difficult semester on a positive note thanks to the generosity of donors. The Center, which provides equine therapy, had to retire more than half of its herd.
“With the care we provide these horses, we can keep them about six to seven years in the program,” Volunteer Coordinator & Office Manager Kelcee Heinrich said. “The reason being for that number is because a majority of our horses are older. We find the older horses are more laid back, nothing really bothers them and they’re more easygoing. With that being the case, we don’t get to have them as long in the program. This semester was specifically difficult for us because a lot of our herd just hit that retirement age at the exact same time.”
Heinrich said their herd of 17 was reduced by nine horses.
“We expected retirement for some of them but we thought we would maybe have one or two more semesters with them before that happened,” Heinrich said. “But, that wasn’t the case. We retired nine horses which was a pretty big hit for us.”
While the TTRC has the Texas Tech name, it is funded through grants and other donations. The TTRC resorted to an online fundraiser in early October to collect enough money to purchase one Fjord, which would cost around $10,000.
“The community came out in a huge way to where we doubled that amount,” Heinrich said. “We raised at the end $21,100. So, with that we have the intention to purchase two or even three Fjords.”
Fjords, a draft pony, has the right stature and concussive movement for the therapy patients. The TTRC is still on the lookout for those new additions to its herd.
“We’ve always known we are very blessed out here and we have an incredible support system,” Heinrich said. “But, this fundraiser proved that even more for us. We could not provide this therapy without the horses and the community. The community not only supports us monetarily with the gifts they continually give us to help keep this program going, but they also support us by coming out to volunteer. We are always in need of volunteers in this program and they come out in a big way to help with that too.”
