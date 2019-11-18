Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person is injured after a motorcycle crash in West Lubbock.
- That was reported just before 6 p.m. Sunday. The motorcycle was on an overpass when the crash happened.
- One person was taken from the scene with serious injuries. No word on that person’s condition.
- Read that story here: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash, 6600 block of Marsha Sharp
Five people are behind bars after a break-in a Kohl’s over the weekend.
- An employee called police around 11 p.m. Saturday and said a group of people, who had previously stolen from the store were back.
- Officers arrested a suspected get-away driver. Four more suspects ran out of the store with stolen items.
- Read more here: 5 arrested, charged in Kohl’s robbery; 2 officers injured
Four people were killed and six more wounded after a shooting at a backyard party in Fresno.
- When police arrived just after 6 p.m. Sunday, three were dead on the scene and another died in the hospital.
- There’s no leads on the shooter, but police say all the victims were Asian men between 25-to-35-years-old.
- Read that story here: 10 shot, 4 killed at backyard football party in California
Today marks the 20th anniversary of a bonfire structure collapse on the Texas A&M campus that killed 12 and injured nearly 30 more.
- A commemorative event took place at 2:42 a.m. today at the campus’ bonfire memorial.
- Another off-campus bonfire is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26.
- More will be updated on that later today.
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.