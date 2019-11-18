Fair tonight, warmer Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Pleasant temperatures are in the forecast across the South Plains tonight and Tuesday.
Fair skies are expected Monday night with light winds and low temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees most areas.
High clouds increase during the day Tuesday. High temperatures warm into the lower and middle 70’s.
Winds become southwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusty Tuesday afternoon.
Models are showing a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region Wednesday.
This may create locally heavy downpours for some locations by the middle of the work week.
Colder temperatures follow Thursday and Friday with showers possible.
