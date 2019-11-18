FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Spreads for our six-man schools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you give 110-percent all the time, not just when you feel like it, but all the time - that's when you have something special.
For our 25 teams, they are going to have to give exactly that if they want to keep advancing in the playoffs.
On Monday, sixmanfootball.com announced their spreads for all of the six-man playoff games, and our nine teams are on the list.
Here are the spreads for our 1A Division I schools:
- Borden County is a 14-point favorite over Balmorhea
- Ira is a 33-point favorite to beat White Deer
- The Spur Bulldogs are a 45-point underdog to McLean (defending state champions)
- Rankin is a 45-point favorite to beat Ropes
Here are the spreads for our 1A Division II schools:
- Whitharral is a 37-point underdog to Groom
- Motley County is favored to beat Anton by 45
- Jayton is a 38-point underdog to Grandfalls-Royalty
We have one TAPPS six-man program alive in the playoffs:
- Kingdom Prep is a 23-point underdog against Spring Branch Rock Academy
