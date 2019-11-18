Game Wardens seeking info about 2 dead mule deer dumped in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock game wardens are looking for anyone who has information about two dead mule deer that were dumped in Southeastern Lubbock county, near Ransom Canyon.
On Sunday November 17, wardens received a call about two mule deer which had been dumped on a road and were possibly hunted and/or killed illegally.
The deer were found near the intersection of CR 3600 and East CR 7000.
Once on scene, the wardens observed two dead mule deer, with the hindquarters left unharvested indicating a possible waste of game violation.
Evidence was taken on scene, but if any individual has information relating to this case, please contact a Lubbock County game warden or report anonymously at the Operation Game Thief hotline 800-792-GAME.
