The Haven animal shelter to host Photos With Santa fundraiser, Nov. 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Haven Animal Care Shelter will host Photos With Santa from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 inside Live Oak Animal Hospital at 5214 98th St. All funds raised will go to the animal care shelter.
Pictures with Santa Claus will cost $10 for a 4x6 photo. All of the money raised will continue to help with the animals it shelters.
The no-kill, nonprofit currently houses around 100 animals, many of which are elderly and have special needs.
Learn more about the shelter on its Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.