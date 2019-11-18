The Haven animal shelter to host Photos With Santa fundraiser, Nov. 30

The Haven animal shelter to host Photos With Santa fundraiser, Nov. 30
The Haven Animal Care Shelter will host a Photos With Santa fundraiser on Nov. 30. (Source: The Haven)
By Michael Cantu | November 18, 2019 at 10:17 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 10:17 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Haven Animal Care Shelter will host Photos With Santa from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 inside Live Oak Animal Hospital at 5214 98th St. All funds raised will go to the animal care shelter.

Pictures with Santa Claus will cost $10 for a 4x6 photo. All of the money raised will continue to help with the animals it shelters.

The no-kill, nonprofit currently houses around 100 animals, many of which are elderly and have special needs.

Learn more about the shelter on its Facebook page.

Mark your calendars for pet photos with Santa! Date: Saturday, November 30 Time: 11:00 am - 5 pm Place: Live Oak...

Posted by The Haven ACS Lubbock on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.