KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bufford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bufford, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services.. Bufford is a 2-year-old male pit.
He gets along with people very well. But he’s a bit territorial, so he’d probably work best as an only-dog.
Bufford’s adoption fees for Monday, Nov. 18, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
