KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bufford
By Michael Cantu | November 18, 2019 at 7:47 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 7:47 AM
Bufford, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Nov. 18. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bufford, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services.. Bufford is a 2-year-old male pit.

He gets along with people very well. But he’s a bit territorial, so he’d probably work best as an only-dog.

Bufford’s adoption fees for Monday, Nov. 18, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

