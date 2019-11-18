Levelland police investigating suspected murder-suicide

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Police with the Levelland Police Department are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide.
Authorities were called just after 4 a.m. Monday near the 200 block of Sandalwood, according to The Levelland & Hockley County News-Press. Police say when the person called 9-1-1, he told them he just killed his wife and hung up.
When police got to the home, they went inside and found the elderly woman dead and after searching also found the elderly man dead.
Both of the people inside the home were about 79 years old, according to The News-Press.
This is still being investigated by detectives with Levelland PD. The names of the deceased have not been released to the public yet.
This story was originally reported by The Levelland & Hockley Count News-Press.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.