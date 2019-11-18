Lubbock Sheriff’s office involved in pursuit and crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a person involved in a chase Monday afternoon.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. near North Quaker and FM 2641, which is northwest of Hillcrest Country Club.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to serve a warrant out of Ector County for Failure to Appear Assault by Strangulation Family Violence to 33-year-old Codie Dee Seale in the 6800 block of N County Road 1630.
The sheriff’s Office says when deputies made contact with Seale, he fled in a motor vehicle running over the foot of one deputy and striking the other deputy with an open door and a pursuit was initiated, heading east on 2641, reaching speeds of 90-95 miles.
Reports say Seale then exited the vehicle and fled on foot behind a residence in the 3600 block of 2641, before he was taken into custody without incident.
Both deputies were taken to UMC with minor injuries.
This incident is still under investigation.
