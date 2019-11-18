Lubbock woman arrested, charged in shooting that injured 6-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault for her role in a drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old boy and injured his grandmother.
Police arrested 22-year-old Dezarey Marie Ramos, Monday morning after she admitted to planning the drive-by shooting and drove the shooter to the location. That shooting took place Friday, Nov. 15, in the 5000 block of 38th Street.
An arrest warrant states she targeted a house in that area, because she believed one of the residents stole marijuana and methamphetamine she trafficked. Police also said the money she made off trafficking those drugs was stolen, too.
Ramos sent a text message, trying to get in contact with the person she believed stole the drugs and money. She also showed up to that person’s father’s house and asked where he was one day before the shooting, according to the warrant.
After the shooting, witnesses identified the car and police used surveillance footage from a neighbor.
Detectives were able to track down Ramos and brought her in for questioning, where she said she planned the drive-by shooting and drove the alleged shooter to the house, according to the warrant. The shooter is an unidentified man.
At last check the 6-year-old was in critical condition after being taken to University Medical Center after the shooting. The grandmother was treated and released at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.