Mild today, but showers on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We will experience our warmest weather in more than a week today through Wednesday. Changes, however, will quickly follow. Those changes include a chance of rain, thunder, and - for a few - wintry showers.
Today will be mostly sunny with a slight breeze. After a cold start, typical for mid-November, we will rapidly warm into the 60s with highs from near 70 in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-70s in the southern viewing area. Winds this morning will generally be under 10 mph with afternoon winds 5 to 15 mph. A few cirrus clouds are likely at times.
Tonight will be fair, winds will be light, and low temperatures will range from the mid-30s northwest to mid-40s southeast.
Tomorrow begins fair with a light wind, and it won't be quite as cold as this morning. The afternoon becomes partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Afternoon winds will range from 10 to 20 mph and occasionally gust near 25. Peak temps will range from near 70 northwest to the mid-70s southeast.
Tuesday night will become mostly cloudy, breezy, and again not as cold. Wednesday morning lows will range from the mid-40s in the northwest to the mid-50s in the southeast!
Wednesday brings changes. By sunrise rain showers may be falling, and through the morning will increase from the southwest to the northeast. There may be some thunder. If you hear it, or see lightning, move inside. The air will be too warm for any precipitation other than rain.
Wednesday night through Thursday evening rain will be possible off and on. It will be turning colder, but I expect Lubbock to remain above freezing until at least near sunrise Friday. With that in mind, it may be cold enough for brief light snow over the northern KCBD viewing area. At this time, it appears the potential for travel issues is low in the viewing area.
Watch for updates!
This weekend currently looks dry with near average temperatures. For Lubbock, the November 23 average low is 33° and the high 60°.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.