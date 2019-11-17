Nice temperatures in the forecast Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The next day or two should be mild with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in the forecast.
Changes are expected in the extended forecast later this week as a storm system and cold front invade the region.
Monday should be very nice with highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.
A weak cold front will switch winds to the north at 10 to 15 mph during the day.
Fair skies are expected Monday night with light winds and low temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees most areas.
High clouds increase during the day Tuesday. High temperatures warm into the lower and middle 70’s.
Winds become southwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusty Tuesday afternoon.
A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday followed by colder temperatures Thursday and Friday.
Rain chances continue Thursday into Friday.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.