1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Spur 327 flyover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being thrown off a motorcycle following a crash just after 6 p.m. Sunday near the flyover at Spur 327 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Police report the driver was going west on Spur 327, approaching the flyover, when he lost control of his motorcycle. He was thrown off and landed in an adjacent field.
The motorcycle eventually crashed down the road.
The driver suffered life-threatening injures and is still in University Medical Center receiving treatment, according to police.
The major crash investigation unit continues to investigate the events that led up to the crash.
No other information is available at this time.
