Texas Tech basketball drops to No. 12 in AP poll

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raider basketball team fell one spot from No. 11 to No. 12 in this week’s Associated Press Poll.
This is the third straight week the Red Raiders have been ranked in the AP poll. They also find themselves ranked No. 10 in the NCAA March Madness Power 36 by Andy Katz.
Currently, Texas Tech is 3-0 on the season after wins over Eastern Illinois, Bethune-Cookman and Houston Baptist. Up next, the Red Raiders return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the United Supermarkets Arena when they host Tennessee State.
