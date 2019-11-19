Anton man arrested after locking himself in bathroom with pellet gun

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - An Anton man is in the Hockley County jail after a standoff near with law enforcement Monday afternoon near Smyer.
Authorities report a homeowner called police to do a welfare check on 38-year-old Randy Juarez of Anton, who was working on his house but had not been heard from for several days. Deputies with the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office met with the homeowner and tried to speak to Juarez.
Deputies found Juarez had an active felony warrant for injury to a child.
Then, Juarez went into a bathroom and told deputies he had a weapon. After that, Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres had to ask for assistance from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Levelland Police Department.
Those departments, along with Texas Parks and Wildlife, went in to help.
Negotiators with Lubbock County were able to talk Juarez out of the bathroom and he was taken into custody. Law enforcement was able to search the bathroom and found the weapon Juarez had was a pellet gun.
No bond amount has been set for Juarez.
