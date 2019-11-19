2 arrested after Monday night shooting, robbery

By KCBD Staff | November 19, 2019 at 8:48 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 9:00 AM
24-year-old Joe Escamilla
24-year-old Joe Escamilla (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
29-year-old Bryan Ivey
29-year-old Bryan Ivey (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested by the Lubbock Police Department after a shooting and robbery around 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of 45th Street.

Joe Escamilla, 24, and Bryan Ivey, 29, are in the Lubbock County Detention Center. One is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and another possession of a controlled substance, according to LPD.

Their arrests stem from a Monday night incident in Central Lubbock that left James Aragon, 34, with a gunshot wound. Police were called to 2700 45th Street when someone reported gunshots.

After police arrived, they found Aragon laying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he remains with critical injuries.

An investigation found Escamilla, Ivey and an unknown person met to make a drug deal, according to LPD. Aragon came up to Escamilla with a gun and tried to rob him.

Police report Escamilla then shot Aragon.

Police also found Escamilla used a stolen gun that was taken in 2017 and he was arrested for having a stolen firearm. Ivey was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

