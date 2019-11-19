2 arrested after Monday night shooting, robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested by the Lubbock Police Department after a shooting and robbery around 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of 45th Street.
Joe Escamilla, 24, and Bryan Ivey, 29, are in the Lubbock County Detention Center. One is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and another possession of a controlled substance, according to LPD.
Their arrests stem from a Monday night incident in Central Lubbock that left James Aragon, 34, with a gunshot wound. Police were called to 2700 45th Street when someone reported gunshots.
After police arrived, they found Aragon laying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he remains with critical injuries.
An investigation found Escamilla, Ivey and an unknown person met to make a drug deal, according to LPD. Aragon came up to Escamilla with a gun and tried to rob him.
Police report Escamilla then shot Aragon.
Police also found Escamilla used a stolen gun that was taken in 2017 and he was arrested for having a stolen firearm. Ivey was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.