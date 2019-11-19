Authorities identify man arrested after Monday chase that injured 2 deputies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Codie Dee Seale, a 34-year-old Lubbock man, is in the Lubbock County Detention Center after leading Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase Monday in the northern part of the county. Two deputies were injured.
The sheriff’s office reports deputies were trying to serve Seale with a warrant out of Ector County. The warrant stems from his failure to appear in court for a felony charge of assault by strangulation - family violence.
When police tried to serve the warrant he drove off in a vehicle and ran over a deputy’s foot and hit another one with an open door. They were both taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.
Seale left from the 6800 block of North County Road 1630 going 90-95 mph, according to the sheriff’s office. He then got out of the vehicle in the 3600 block of County Road 2641 and ran behind a home in the area.
Deputies were able to find him and he was arrested.
Now that Seale is in custody he is charged with four counts of evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of resisting arrest. No bond amount has been set for him.
