Brownfield murder trial ends after 1 day: 7-year sentence in plea deal

Officer Ray Perez, who is currently an officer with the Socorro Police Department in El Paso County, took the stand. He was a detective in Brownfield at the time of the murder. He arrived on the scene around 8:43 a.m. He said Cpl. Flores, Sgt. Soliz, Sgt. Langhenning and Chief Serbantez were on the scene. Perez began taking photos outside and went inside to take more. Perez, like Flores, said he saw two shell casings next to the body, which he identified as 9 mm shells.