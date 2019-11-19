Chapter 11 of WellSaid: No room for error

"Kansas State is a very, very well-coached football team, they're very disciplined," Red Raider football head coach Matt Wells said. "They do not hand you anything like teams that win consistently. They do not gift wrap anything to you. They're very well-disciplined, they're tough. That's been the mindset of that program for quite some time. It's been the mindset of that head coach for quite some time and they've been very successful, and we'll have a big challenge on our hands this week and one that we all look forward to. It'll be great to have a night game here in front of our fans, and I know their fans I've already heard are excited for that. I know our players are, to have a night game here in Jones Stadium for the last one of the season."