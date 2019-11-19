Chapter 11 of WellSaid: No room for error

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders 33-31 loss to TCU was a hard pill to swallow for Texas Tech fans...
As for the third time this year, the Red Raiders gave up a fourth-quarter lead.
So for Coach Wells, is the sense of urgency amping up a bit because of bowl eligibility?
"No, we had a sense of urgency last week. We didn't start good," Well said. "We've got to be really careful with that, of evaluating a sense of urgency and a mindset and how you play exactly. Sometimes that's not always reflective of a mindset. At times it is. But I think our sense of urgency was good. I think it has been. We went to West Virginia knowing we had our back against the wall and we had to win that one, and we did. We needed to win last week. We did. We absolutely need to win now. There's no question. There's two left, we need to be 2-0. We all know that."
No doubt, the Red Raiders will keep the "Backs against the Wall" and the 1-0 mentality this week when they host Kansas State under the lights at Jones AT&T Stadium.
"Kansas State is a very, very well-coached football team, they're very disciplined," Red Raider football head coach Matt Wells said. "They do not hand you anything like teams that win consistently. They do not gift wrap anything to you. They're very well-disciplined, they're tough. That's been the mindset of that program for quite some time. It's been the mindset of that head coach for quite some time and they've been very successful, and we'll have a big challenge on our hands this week and one that we all look forward to. It'll be great to have a night game here in front of our fans, and I know their fans I've already heard are excited for that. I know our players are, to have a night game here in Jones Stadium for the last one of the season."
It will be an emotional senior day for the 16 seniors. But, coming into the game - the Wildcats will look to run the rock.
Currently, K-State runs the ball 42.5 times per game and is No. 1 in the Big 12 in the time of possession stat.
“I think certainly this offense is -- they’re using Skylar’s abilities, which he can throw it, and they can move him around. He’s very athletic. So you’ve got to -- and then you’ve got to -- they’re going to play some big-boy ball and they’re very physical. They’re going to run the ball, and they’re going to play action shot you, and then they’re going to put the ball in the hands of that quarterback, and I would, too.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.