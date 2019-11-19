Clovis man pleads guilty to extreme cruelty to animals

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man has pleaded guilty to charges of extreme cruelty to animals.
In January, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office found dead and decaying puppies and dogs at the property of 64-year-old John Davis.
Officials say they also found a greyhound with a severely embedded collar.
All the animals were seized, and the greyhound was taken to a veterinarian where it had to be euthanized.
The remaining dogs were taken to the City of Clovis Animal Shelter.
Judge Drew Tatum sentenced Davis to 18 months, suspended in favor of supervised probation. The judge also ordered that Davis pay $1,000 to the animal rescue group Cindy’s Hope for Precious Paws.
He will also pay restitution to the veterinarian and was ordered not to possess any animals.
Judge Tatum stated that he had been warned about the living conditions and breeding of his animals.
In 2009, the sheriff’s office seized dogs from his home, and the deputies had attempted to work with him regarding his animals.
