Cooler Temps and Increasing Rain Chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another beautiful day for the South Plains. Afternoon temps soared to the 70’s to low 80s Tuesday.
We will have one more spring-like day for the region on Tuesday, including a chance of showers and some thunderstorms. Rain will return to the area early Wednesday and then increase in coverage through the day, tapering down by late afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of some isolated strong storms, especially in the eastern South Plains late Wednesday.
As for rainfall amounts may vary from a few hundredths to over ½ inch across the region. The heaviest rainfall will be with thunderstorms on Wednesday and possibly on Thursday.
There’s a slim chance for some light amounts of rain and snow by Friday morning in the northern South Plains, but a better chance of accumulating icy areas in the panhandle region.
Rain chances will decrease by mid-morning Friday and sunshine will return in the afternoon and continue into the weekend.
As for temperatures, 60s and a few 70s on Wednesday, then 50s on Thursday with the coldest temps expected on Friday into early Saturday, that’s why the rain/snow potential will be Friday morning.
Pending any changes in the track of the next storm system, the weekend should be dry and cool with highs in the low 60s.
