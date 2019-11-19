Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

1 arrested after Monday shooting, Lady Raiders victorious against Florida A&M, more testimony expected in impeachment hearings

By Michael Cantu | November 19, 2019 at 6:19 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 6:19 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person is in the hospital with serious injuries this morning after a shooting near 45th Street and Boston Avenue.

One of the suspects in a drive-by shooting in West Lubbock, is now behind bars.

Jennifer Williams, foreign policy aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman are scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence Committee this morning.

The Lady Raider basketball team picked up its second win of the season after defeating Florida A&M 98-60 Monday night.

  • The Lady Raiders tie the school record for made three-pointers with 14 for the 38-point victory over Florida.
  • With the win, the team is 2-0 on the season and will host Northwestern State at 7 p.m. Friday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
  • Read that story here: Lady Raiders tie three-point record in win over Florida A&M

