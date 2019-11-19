Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person is in the hospital with serious injuries this morning after a shooting near 45th Street and Boston Avenue.
- That was reported about 7 p.m. Monday.
- Police have not released details on this shooting but one person was taken into custody.
One of the suspects in a drive-by shooting in West Lubbock, is now behind bars.
- Dezarey Marie Ramos, a 22-year-old, has been charged with aggravated assault.
- She drove an unidentified passenger to a drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old boy and his grandmother.
Jennifer Williams, foreign policy aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman are scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence Committee this morning.
- Vindman says he was a witness to President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s president.
- Hearing’s for two other White House officials are also scheduled to take place this afternoon.
The Lady Raider basketball team picked up its second win of the season after defeating Florida A&M 98-60 Monday night.
- The Lady Raiders tie the school record for made three-pointers with 14 for the 38-point victory over Florida.
- With the win, the team is 2-0 on the season and will host Northwestern State at 7 p.m. Friday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
