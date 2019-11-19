Do you know this man? KCBD searching for Texas Tech flag thief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD NewsChannel 11 is seeking information about a man who was caught on camera stealing 10 Texas Tech flags.
The flags are put out every Friday to show our support to our Red Raiders. On Saturday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., a man drove up to the KCBD studios and took all 10 flags from the property. There are five red flags and five black flags.
He put the flags in an older model Chevy Tahoe with a Texas license plate JLH-2417.
If you have any information about this person, or where the flags may be, call 806-744-1414. A reward will be offered to the person who helps return the flags to KCBD.
