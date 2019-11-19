Former UMC employee indicted, accused of secretly recording women in his bathroom

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former pediatric nurse practitioner who was arrested for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on two counts of invasive visual recording.
Zakri Redding, 30 years old, is charged with two counts of invasive visual recording, which is a felony. Redding is accused of recording women while they took showers in his home.
Redding was initially placed on paid administrative leave from UMC and has since been fired.
Court documents show Redding told one woman he recorded her multiple times since July. Both Redding and the woman and her husband would make frequent visits to each other residences because they are part of the same church group.
In one instance, a warrant states on July 8 a woman and her husband were staying over at Redding’s home because they were having water issues. Redding told the woman he tried to record her while taking a shower but she was out of view of his phone camera and could only get a shot of her legs.
He also said he was able to get his phone under the door after a remodel that made the doors higher off the floor. This allowed him to record not only this woman, but other women as they disrobed in his bathroom, according to the warrant.
During a stay with one of the women and her family, Redding brought up the topic of recording women while they were in his bathroom. The woman’s husband asked if Redding ever recorded his wife, and he confessed to doing so, according to the warrant.
This prompted a woman to meet with Redding on Sunday, Oct. 20, and secretly record their conversation. During that recorded conversation he admitted to recording her many times while she was in his bathroom.
In another instance, Redding told the woman he would record her naked while she was showering after workouts. She, too, would make frequent visits to Redding’s home and for about a month while she lived there.
That woman also said he recorded her nude after a swim lesson, as she was changing out of her swimsuit, according to the warrant. Redding caught her naked three separate times within a 13 month period.
