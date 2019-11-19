Lady Raiders tie three-point record in win over Florida A&M

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raider Basketball team picked up their second win of the season after defeating Florida A&M, 98-60.
In the game, the Lady Raiders connected on 14 three-pointers on the way to a 38-point victory.
The 14 three-pointers made is the most by a Lady Raiders team since 2004.
The Lady Raiders outscored the Rattlers 36-14 in the second quarter to take a 25-point lead into the break.
With the win, the Lady Raiders are 2-0 on the season and will host Northwestern State on Friday night at 7 p.m.
