Levelland woman charged with negligent homicide in fatal Lubbock crash
Latasha Nicole Machado, 41, of Levelland has been indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide after a fatal crash took the life of Phillip Maples on Aug. 23, 2019. (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Amber Stegall | November 19, 2019 at 4:37 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:37 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland woman has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on a charge of negligent homicide after a crash took the life of 43-year-old Phillip Maples on Aug. 23.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, August 23, officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of I-27 southbound frontage road and 34th Street.

Initial investigations indicated that a 2016 Ford Edge was southbound on the I-27 frontage road when it rear-ended a 2003 Ford Mustang.

Phillip Allen Maples was the environmental director at nursing centers in Littlefield and Hale Center, according to his obituary. He was also a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Hale Center. P (Source: Dignity Memorial)

The front passenger in the Ford Mustang, Phillip Maples, 43, was taken to University Medical Center with what was initially believed to be non-incapacitating injuries. He died at the hospital on Sunday, Sept. 1.

The report states the driver of the Mustang had no injuries.

The driver of the Ford Edge, 41-year-old Latasha Nicole Machado, had minor injuries from the crash.

The indictment says Machado failed to control the speed of her vehicle and failed to apply her brakes in a timely manner. It also says she failed to keep a proper lookout and failed to properly maneuver her vehicle to avoid a collision.

She was arrested on Sept. 1 and posted a $40,000 bond on Sept. 2.

