Levelland woman charged with negligent homicide in fatal Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland woman has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on a charge of negligent homicide after a crash took the life of 43-year-old Phillip Maples on Aug. 23.
Around 2 a.m. Friday, August 23, officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of I-27 southbound frontage road and 34th Street.
Initial investigations indicated that a 2016 Ford Edge was southbound on the I-27 frontage road when it rear-ended a 2003 Ford Mustang.
The front passenger in the Ford Mustang, Phillip Maples, 43, was taken to University Medical Center with what was initially believed to be non-incapacitating injuries. He died at the hospital on Sunday, Sept. 1.
The report states the driver of the Mustang had no injuries.
The driver of the Ford Edge, 41-year-old Latasha Nicole Machado, had minor injuries from the crash.
The indictment says Machado failed to control the speed of her vehicle and failed to apply her brakes in a timely manner. It also says she failed to keep a proper lookout and failed to properly maneuver her vehicle to avoid a collision.
She was arrested on Sept. 1 and posted a $40,000 bond on Sept. 2.
Phillip Allen Maples was the environmental director at nursing centers in Littlefield and Hale Center, according to his obituary. He was also a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Hale Center.
