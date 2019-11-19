LPD makes second arrest in Friday night shooting that injures 6-year-old

Edward L. Munoz, 23 and Dezarey Ramos, 22 (Source: Lubbock Police)
November 19, 2019 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 3:55 PM

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police have made two arrests in a Nov. 15 drive-by shooting.

Edward L. Munoz, 23, was arrested on five unrelated warrants the evening of Nov. 18. Today, investigators served Munoz with an aggravated assault warrant for his involvement in the drive-by shooting.

Dezarey Ramos, 22, was arrested the evening of Nov. 17 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Lubbock County Detention Center.

Munoz and Ramos are being held on a $500,000 bond each.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 5000 block of 38th Street officers responded to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers learned a six-year-old male had been shot.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the scene and continues to investigate.

